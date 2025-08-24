India’s Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara of India plays a shot during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 08, 2023 in London, England. - AFP

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career that spanned more than a decade.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), thanking fans, teammates and well-wishers for their support throughout his journey.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem and trying my best each time I stepped on the field, it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant.

"But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Pujara wrote.

Pujara represented the national side in 103 Tests and five ODIs after making his debut in 2010. He scored 7,195 runs in the longest format at an average of 43.60, with 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

At home, he averaged an impressive 52.58, amassing 3,839 runs. His last Test appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

Pujara's first Test century came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2012, followed later that year by a double century against England. He scored crucial runs in Johannesburg in 2013, Colombo in 2015 and Southampton in 2018, where he crafted an unbeaten 132 on a seaming pitch.

He is also one of only three Indian players alongside ML Jaisimha and Ravi Shastri to bat on all five days of a Test.

One of his most celebrated efforts came in Ranchi in 2017, where he faced 525 balls and batted for over 11 hours to score a double century against Australia.

Pujara’s contributions were central to India’s back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. In the historic 2018-19 tour, he struck three centuries to script India’s first-ever series triumph Down Under.