Ross leads Strikers past Kingsmen to secure final spot in Top End T20

Kingsmen opener Sharjeel Khan plays a shot during the semi-final match against Adelaide Strikers in Darwin, Australia, on August 24, 2025. — Top End T20 Media

DARWIN: Hanno Jacobs and Jerssis Wadia’s outstanding bowling, followed by a superb batting display from Alex Ross, guided the Adelaide Strikers to a six-wicket win over Kingsmen in the second semi final of the Top End T20 here at Darwin in Australia, securing a place in the final.

Adelaide Strikers captain Alex Ross won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved correct. The Kingsmen failed to post a big score, as their innings folded for just 130 runs in 17.5 overs.

Kingsmen skipper Hammad Azam was the standout batter, offering brief resistance with a quick 28 off 17 balls, hitting two sixes and two fours before being dismissed.

Milind Kumar added 26 off 21 balls with a six and a four, while opener Sharjeel Khan scored 21 off 23 balls with one six and one four.

Tajinder Dhillon (17) and Syed Saad Ali (15) also got starts but could not carry on, while six other batters failed to even reach double figures.

For Strikers, Wadia bowled the most disciplined spell, claiming 3/20 runs in 3.5 overs. Hanno Jacobs also impressed, taking 3/40 in his full quota of four overs. Tim Oakley and Harry Manenti chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, chasing 131, the Strikers had little trouble reaching the target, cruising home at 133/4 in 16.3 overs.

Alex Ross top scored with a match-winning 45 off 33 balls, hitting two sixes and four fours. Harry Nielsen smashed a rapid 22 off just eight balls with five boundaries, while Jake Winter added 21 off 24 with three fours to help seal victory.

For the Kingsmen, Kumar bowled an economical spell, taking 2/4 runs in two overs, but his efforts went in vain. Mohammad Hassan Khan and Asif Mahmood claimed a wicket each, but could not prevent defeat.