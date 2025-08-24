Pollard, Usman, Amir star as Trinbago stun St. Lucia Kings in CPL clash

Trinbago Knight Riders fast bowler Mohammad Amir (left) walks off showing aggression towards Tim David of St. Lucia Kings during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match at Gros Islet on August 23, 2025. — CPL T20

GOS ISLET: A brilliant half-century from Kieron Pollard, followed by excellent bowling performances from Usman Tariq and Mohammad Amir, powered the Trinbago Knight Riders to an 18-run victory over the St. Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match here at Gros Islet on Saturday.

Kings captain David Wiese won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that backfired. The Knight Riders posted 183/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard top-scored with a blistering 65 off just 29 balls, smashing six sixes and four fours.

Opener Colin Munro contributed 43 off 30 deliveries, which included one six and five fours, while skipper Nicholas Pooran scored 34 from 30 balls with two sixes and a four.

Apart from them, no other batter made a notable contribution, as Alex Hales managed 10 and McKenny Clarke 12 runs.

For Kings, Keon Gaston was the most successful bowler, taking 2/38 runs in three overs. Oshane Thomas, David Wiese, Roston Chase and Tabraiz Shamsi chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, while chasing 184, Kings could only manage 165/6 in 20 overs. Johnson Charles fought hard with 47 off 37 balls, including three sixes and four fours, but could not prevent his team’s defeat.

Tim Seifert scored 35 off 24 balls with two sixes and two fours, while Delano Potgieter (24) and Ackeem Auguste (20) made useful contributions, though in vain.

For the Knight Riders, Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/20 runs in his four-over spell. Andre Russell also claimed 2/38 runs in four overs.

Mohammad Amir bagged 1/32 runs, while Akeal Hosein contributed with 1/41 runs. Kieron Pollard was named Player of the Match for his explosive half-century.