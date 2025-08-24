Perth Scorchers beat Pakistan Shaheens to secure Top End T20 final spot

Perth Scorchers players celebrating after winning the second semifinal of the Top End T20 Series against Pakistan Shaheens at the Gardens Oval in Darwin, Australia on August 24, 2025. - Top End T20

DARWIN: Perth Scorchers defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs to book their place in the final of the Top End T20 Series at the Gardens Oval on Sunday.

Batting first, the Scorchers posted 155-8 in their 20 overs.

Nicholas Hobson anchored the innings with a crucial 59 off 43 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes.

Opener Teague Wyllie added a quickfire 29 off 16 balls, while Matthew Kelly contributed 23. However, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make significant scores.

For Pakistan, Saad Masood impressed with figures of 3-21 in four overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mehran Mumtaz claimed two wickets apiece, while Faisal Akram chipped in with one.

Chasing 156, the Shaheens faltered and were bundled out for just 107 in 17.1 overs.

Khawaja Nafay top-scored with 26 off 24 balls, while Wasim Jr. added 25 off 26, including three fours and a six. Skipper Irfan Khan Niazi (17) and Abdul Samad (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Three players—opener Yasir Khan, Saad Masood, and Mehran Mumtaz—were dismissed for ducks.

For the Scorchers, hat-trick hero Keaton Critchell shone with the ball, registering figures of 3/13 in three overs. Matthew Kelly and Bryce Jackson took two wickets each, while Corey Rocchiccioli added one to his tally.

With the win, Perth Scorchers advanced to the final, where they will face Adelaide Strikers. Earlier, the Strikers ended Chicago Kingsmen’s unbeaten run in the first semifinal.

The Kingsmen were bowled out for 130, and Adelaide chased down the target with ease, reaching 131-4 in 16.3 overs.