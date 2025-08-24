Pakistani runners excel at Seychelles nature trail challenge 2025

Pakistani journalist Raja Mohsin Ejaz (left) and Geo’s Deputy Sports Editor Faizan Lakhani (centre), along with other female participants, pose for a picture during the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge 2025 at Mahé Island, Seychelles, on August 24, 2025. — Reporter

SEYCHELLES: Pakistani athletes delivered a standout performance at the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge 2025 on Saturday, conquering one of the region’s toughest mountain courses and earning international recognition for their resilience and endurance.

Waqar Ahmed of Chitral claimed a historic victory, finishing the 22 kilometer race in two hours, 11 minutes, 30 seconds to create a new record for the course.

He outpaced a strong international field on the hilly, rugged terrain of Mahe Island, cementing his place among the event’s elite competitors.

Just minutes behind him, Umer Zaman of Islamabad crossed the line in 2:14 to secure second place. Fellow Pakistani runner Muzammil Shahzad, also from Islamabad, placed fourth overall, adding to the country’s strong showing in the men’s field.

Pakistan’s women runners also made their mark. Lahore’s Anum Uzair emerged as the fastest female finisher from Pakistan with a time of 4:24. Islamabad’s Neelab Kayani followed as the second-fastest Pakistani woman, while Zaira Syed won praise for completing the demanding race, a test of both stamina and determination.

In total, nine athletes represented Pakistan at the event. Among them were journalists who also braved the course. Geo's Deputy Sports Editor Faizan Lakhani also completed his first trail run successfully, while another journalist Raja Mohsin Ejaz also finished the race, both earning recognition for their efforts on the international stage.

Back home, the team’s performance drew widespread acclaim. Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar congratulated the runners, calling their achievements 'a source of immense pride for the nation.'

He singled out Waqar Ahmed and Umer Zaman for their podium finishes and praised the contributions of women athletes, noting that "by excelling on one of the world’s toughest trails, our runners have proven that Pakistan’s talent is second to none."

Organisers also earned plaudits for hosting a successful event. The Seychelles Tourism Department was praised for its arrangements and hospitality, while Vagatales and its chief executive were commended for their coordination and support to international athletes.

For Pakistan, the Seychelles Nature Trail Challenge 2025 was more than a race. It was a statement of grit and endurance that carried the country’s flag across the steep trails of the Indian Ocean nation, underscoring the determination of its athletes to shine on the world stage.