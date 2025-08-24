Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on December 13, 2024. — AFP

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced a 17 member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, with Rashid Khan set to lead the team.

Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Allah Ghazanfar, both of whom missed the Champions Trophy earlier this year, have returned to strengthen the spin attack alongside captain Rashid and all rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Ibrahim Zadran, who made his comeback in the Champions Trophy, is also included in the squad with Hazratullah Zazai making way.

The batting lineup is anchored by Darwish Rasooli and Sediqullah Atal, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq will serve as wicketkeeper-batsmen.

Afghanistan boast a settled core of all-rounders, including Nabi, alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib.

The pace attack will be led by left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, supported by Naveen-ul-Haq and Farid Ahmad Malik.

The squad also includes three traveling reserves, Wafiullah Tarakhail, Nangyal Kharote, and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Rashid Khan (captain),Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq