MS Dhoni should have retired after 2019 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar believed that India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni should have hung up his boots after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Press Trust of India reported.

Akhtar said that the 38-year-old cricketer was unnecessarily extending his career advised that if he were in his place then he world have restricted to just shorter formats.

"This guy has served to the best of his ability. He should leave cricket with dignity. I don't know why he dragged it for so long. He should have retired after the World Cup," Akhtar said.

"If I would have been in his place, I would have hung up my boots. I could have played shorter formats for three-four years but I left (after the 2011 WC) as I wasn't into the game 100 per cent. So why drag?"

Furthermore, he said that it was his performance in the semi-final against New Zealand which got Akhtar thinking of his retirement.

"When he could not finish the game in the semifinal (against New Zealand). I felt he should have retired but he can only answer why he didn't," he said.

"He should have played a farewell series after the World Cup may be and then said goodbye in a manner befitting his great stature."

