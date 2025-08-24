Pakistan Shaheens announce playing XI for semifinal clash against Perth Scorchers

Pakistan Shaheens’ spinner Faisal Akram celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the Top End T20 Series match against Nepal at the DXC Arena in Darwin, Australia, on August 22, 2025. – Top End T20

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens have confirmed their playing XI for the second semifinal of the Top End T20 Series, set to be played against the Perth Scorchers Academy at Gardens Oval on Sunday.

Shaheens made two changes to their lineup after winning the toss and electing to field first, with Khawaja Nafay and Saad Masood replacing Mohammad Faiq and Mohammad Salman.

Led by Irfan Khan Niazi, the Shaheens finished the league stage in second place with four wins and two defeats in six matches, suffering losses against the Scorchers and the Chicago Kingsmen.

In their previous game on Friday, the Shaheens secured a thrilling one-run victory over Nepal. Spinner Faisal Akram held his nerve in the last over, successfully defending eight runs to guide his side to a dramatic win.

Nepal, chasing 145, fell just short at 143/7 despite skipper Rohit Paudel’s fighting half-century.

Akram’s economical spell of 2/29, capped by a wicket and just six runs in the final over, proved decisive. Earlier, Nepal appeared in control at 108/3 after 16 overs, with Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee well set.

However, Paudel’s dismissal off the first ball of the 17th over shifted the momentum. Airee fought till the end but was run out attempting a second run on the final ball, leaving Nepal three runs short.

Paudel top-scored with 52 off 44 balls, including six fours and a six, while Airee contributed a brisk 41 off 21 deliveries. Alongside Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged two wickets and Mohammad Salman claimed one.

Earlier, batting first, the Shaheens posted 144/9. Their innings got off to a shaky start, collapsing to 4/2 after Maaz Sadaqat (1) and Mohammad Faiq (2) fell in Dipendra Singh Airee’s second over.

Yasir Khan (18) and Abdul Samad (26) attempted to rebuild, but wickets tumbled quickly to leave the side struggling at 60/6.

Skipper Irfan Khan then anchored the innings with a counter-attacking unbeaten 42 off 26 balls, featuring three boundaries and a six. He shared a crucial 40-run partnership with Mohammad Wasim Jr, who scored 23 off 22 balls.

Pakistan Shaheens' playing XI against Perth Scorchers: Abdul Samad, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Irfan Khan Niazi (C), Khawaja Nafay (WK), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubassir Khan, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, Saad Masood, Yasir Khan