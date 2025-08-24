Brook-inspired Superchargers stun leaders Invincibles in Men’s Hundred

Northern Superchargers' Harry Brook plays a shot during their The Hundred men's competition match against Oval Invincibles at Headingley in Leeds on August 23, 2025. — ECB

LEEDS: Skipper Harry Brook’s quickfire half-century, followed by Tom Lawes’s economical bowling performance, led Northern Superchargers to thump leaders Oval Invincibles by 16 runs in the 25th match of The Hundred men’s competition here at Headingley on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the home side registered a mammoth total of 198/4 in their set of 100 deliveries.

Leading the way for the Superchargers was their captain, Brook, who remained the top-scorer with 56 off 27 deliveries, studded with three fours and five sixes.

He was also involved in a 74-run partnership for the fourth wicket with David Miller, who remained unbeaten on a 16-ball 37, comprising five sixes.

Openers Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan set the foundation for the Superchargers to amass a defendable total by putting together a brisk 76-run stand.

Crawley, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, was the first to be dismissed after scoring a 25-ball 49, laced with five fours and three sixes, while Malan made 34 off 21 deliveries.

For the Invincibles, Sam Curran, Nathan Sowter, Will Jacks and Tom Curran could claim one wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting 199-run target, the Invincibles could accumulate 182/7 in their allotted 100 deliveries despite Donovan Ferreira’s late blitz.

The middle-order batter smashed three fours and four sixes on his way to a 15-ball 41, which, however, was insufficient to steer the Invincibles over the line as none of their other batters could back Ferreira’s heroics.

Sam Curran, who made 30 off 19 deliveries, was the second top run-scorer for the Invincibles.

Right-arm pacer Lawes was the standout bowler for the Superchargers, taking two wickets for just 22 runs in his quota of 20 deliveries. Jacob Duffy also bagged two wickets, but was expensive as he conceded 39.

The 16-run victory lifted Northern Superchargers to draw level with leaders Oval Invincibles at 20 points after seven matches. The latter managed to hold on to the top spot due to a superior net run rate.