Bangladesh announce squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Bangladesh players celebrate a dismissal during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 13, 2025. — ICC

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday, announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana Joty, who led Bangladesh in their maiden Women’s World Cup appearance in 2022, will continue to captain the side in the upcoming mega event.

Bangladesh retained the majority of their squad that participated in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Pakistan earlier this year.

Wicketkeeper batter Rubya Haider, who has represented Bangladesh in six T20Is, earned her maiden ODI call-up for the global event.

Other notable inclusions are Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, who featured in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Akter, who led Bangladesh in the tournament, made her ODI debut against Australia in March last year, while Nishi has made two appearances in the 50-over format.

“Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity," said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women's Wing.

"She is consistent, calm under pressure and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack.

“Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order.”

For the unversed, Bangladesh will start their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter.