Discussion on national teams' performance takes centre stage at PCB BoG

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) presides over its Board of Governors (BoG) meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on August 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The recent performances of both men’s and women’s national cricket teams came under scrutiny at the 80th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), held here on Saturday.

During the meeting, presided over by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the BoG evaluated strategies to improve Pakistan's performance in international cricket and was given a detailed update on efforts to promote women’s cricket at the grassroots level.

The board also reviewed domestic cricket reforms designed to create more opportunities for youngsters and plans to upgrade High-Performance Centres nationwide.

Key approvals during the meeting included updated financial regulations and the reappointment of auditors for the current fiscal year. Procedural changes were also adopted to align with the international anti-corruption code, and new criteria were set for club scrutiny.

The BoG officially ratified decisions made during its previous 78th and 79th meetings.

The high-profile meeting was attended by several BoG members, including Anwar Ghani, Zaheer Abbas, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi and Tariq Sarwar.

Furthermore, senior PCB officials, including COO Sameer Ahmed, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, CFO, and directors of International Cricket, Media and Communications, Domestic Cricket, Human Resources, High-Performance Centres, along with the head of Women’s Cricket and representatives of the legal department, were also in attendance.