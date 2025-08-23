Mohsin Naqvi opens up on Mohammad Rizwan’s future as ODI captain

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a half-century during their first ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 8, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s future as Pakistan’s ODI captain will be decided by the national selectors, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday.

Rizwan, who was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball captain in October 2024, succeeding star batter Babar Azam, had a dream start to his tenure as the national team won three consecutive bilateral series, including historic triumphs away against Australia and South Africa.

The national team’s performance under Rizwan’s captaincy, however, deteriorated significantly as they lost the tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand before suffering a group-stage exit from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in home conditions.

The Green Shirts then played three-match away series against New Zealand and West Indies and suffered defeats.

Pakistan’s repeated failures in the format have raised serious doubts over Rizwan’s captaincy future, and PCB Chairman Naqvi was also asked to address the issue during a media interaction on the sidelines of a private event here earlier today.

Naqvi asserted that any decision regarding captaincy will be made by the selectors, while also sharing that head coach Mike Hesson has submitted his report following their defeat against West Indies.

“Selectors will make a decision. Head coach has submitted his report after our last contested ODI,” Naqvi shared.

“We are going through it, and after mutual consultation, whatever is decided will be conveyed,” he added.

The PCB chairman further explained the absence of Category A in the recently announced men’s central contracts, linking it with the national team’s below-par performances.

“It was decided on the basis of the performances,” Naqvi said.