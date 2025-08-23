PCB Chairman Naqvi says ‘no role’ in Babar, Rizwan’s exclusion from Asia Cup

Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, clarified having no role in dropping the senior duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the Pakistan squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Babar and Rizwan, who represented Pakistan in every multi-lateral tournament since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been out of favour in the shortest format since the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

The duo ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the former champions shift their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Their snub from the continental tournament drew severe backlash from fans and has been the point of debate among cricket pundits since the announcement of the Pakistan squad.

Meanwhile, Naqvi, who presided over the cricket board’s 80th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting earlier today, briefed the media here during a private event and reiterated that the national teams are selected solely on merit by the selection committee and advisors, denying his involvement in the process.

“First of all, I do not have a one per cent role in selecting or dropping anyone. We have a selection committee and advisory body; they sit together and hold several lengthy meetings [to select the team],” said Naqvi.

“Definitely, if they are selecting a team, so I have full faith in them. They are professional, and I instructed them to make the decisions on merit.

“Rest, whatever the lot was available, we polished them and carried forward, and by the will of Almighty Allah, our strive would be to further explore young talent so that the competition grows.”

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.