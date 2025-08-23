South Africa announce squads for white-ball series against England

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Australia Cazaly´s Stadium in Cairns on August 19, 2025. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday, unveiled squads for their away white-ball series against England, scheduled to run from September 2 to 14.

The Proteas, who are currently on a white-ball tour of Australia for a three-match each T20I and ODI series, concluding Sunday, will travel to England for another major white-ball assignment.

The white-ball tour will get underway with a three-match ODI series, slated to be played at Headingley, Lord’s and The Rose Bowl on September 2, 4 and 7, respectively.

South Africa reserved the majority of the ODI squad that has secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over Australia, as left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka, who was due to feature in an A series against New Zealand, has been retained as a cover for Kagiso Rabada.

Notably, Rabada sustained an ankle injury and will be assessed in England.

Following the ODIs, the two teams will lock horns in a three-match T20I series, scheduled to be played in Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham on September 10, 12 and 14, respectively.

South Africa’s T20I squad marked the return of experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, who missed their last two series as the team looked to broaden their spin stocks.

Besides him, pacers Lizaad Williams and Marco Jansen have also been included in the T20I squad after extended periods out of action with injury.

Williams has not represented South Africa since October last year, following knee surgery, while Jansen has been out of action due to a thumb injury sustained during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June.

Experienced middle-order batter David Miller also returned to the mix after being allowed to miss the white-ball tour of Australia due to his commitments with Northern Superchargers for The Hundred.

Consequently, veteran batter Rassie van der Dussen, left-arm spinner George Linde and legspinner Nqaba Peter failed to retain their places in South Africa’s T20I squad.

Whereas, emerging off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for a suspect bowling action during the first ODI against Australia, will undergo testing in Brisbane next week and thus has also been left out.

South Africa Squads

For England ODIs: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

For England T20Is: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams