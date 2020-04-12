Kenny Dalglish discharged from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Photo: AFP

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish hailed medical staff, following his treatment against the coronavirus, after he was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Dalglish, 69, found he had the virus after being admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment for a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

"They (the hospital staff) were absolutely brilliant," Dalglish told the Sunday Post.

"As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic."

He added: "People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the National Health Service gets the best of care."

On Friday, Dalglish's family said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness.

Earlier Saturday, Dalglish's son thanked the world of football for the "truly humbling" messages of support.

Paul Dalglish, also a former player, tweeted: "It's not my place to comment on my old man, he can do that for himself in due course.

"Truly humbling messages from supporters of all teams.

"I'm sure we can all agree this is more important than football and that we are all united to support the NHS. Stay safe everyone."





