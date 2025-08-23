Ludmila hat trick secures thrilling draw for Chicago Red Stars against North Carolina

Houston Dash midfielder Delanie Sheehan dribbles the ball during the first half against the North Carolina Courage at Shell Energy Stadium on Aug 8, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Ludmila scored a sensational hat trick in a 10-minute span of the second half as the Chicago Red Stars rallied to earn a thrilling 3-3 home draw against the North Carolina Courage on Friday in Bridgeview.

The second half was action-packed, with all six goals coming within the final 15 minutes, creating a nail-biting spectacle for fans.

Despite a winless run in their previous 13 games, the Red Stars (1-9-7) showed remarkable resilience and determination under interim head coach Ella Masar, keeping their morale high with a fighting performance.

The Courage (5-6-5) initially took control with early goals from Manaka Matsukubo and Tyler Lussi. Matsukubo opened the scoring in the 49th minute with a composed chip over Alyssa Naeher in a one-on-one encounter.

Lussi doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, firing a shot off the crossbar and into the net from inside the box, giving North Carolina a solid advantage.

However, Ludmila had other plans. In the 76th minute, the Brazilian launched a stunning solo effort, weaving past four defenders and striking powerfully from the edge of the box to kickstart the comeback.

She then equalised in the 81st minute, slipping past Casey Murphy and cleverly avoiding the offside trap.

North Carolina briefly regained the lead in the 83rd minute through substitute Jaedyn Shaw, but Ludmila completed her hat trick in the 86th minute, heading home a corner at the back post to secure the dramatic result.

The home crowd erupted in celebration as Ludmila’s heroics earned the struggling yet determined Red Stars a crucial point, proving her skill and composure on the biggest stage, and delivering one of the most memorable individual performances of the season.