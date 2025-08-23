Novak Djokovic calls for higher prize money at grand slams

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action with Serbia's Olga Danilovic during their round of 16 mixed doubles match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva and Russia's Daniil Medvedev on August 19, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic has urged that prize money for Grand Slam winners should be increased, describing it as a step ‘to improve the prize money overall across the board’ on Friday.

The debate over tournament prize money has intensified this year after the top 20 men’s and women’s players signed a petition requesting a larger share of the revenue from the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Earlier this month, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a 20 percent increase in US Open prize money, bringing the total to USD 90 million (£67.4m). While Djokovic welcomed the move, he stressed that it does not go far enough.

“Look, it’s a step in the right direction,” Djokovic said.

“Obviously, it’s always nice and positive to see that Grand Slams are willing to improve the prize money overall across the board for the players. Whether it’s an ideal situation for us, I think overall it’s not. There is still a lot more room for improvement in that sense.”

Djokovic emphasised that as Grand Slams generate increasing revenue, it is important to ensure that lower ranked players also benefit. He added that inflation should be considered when discussing prize money.

His comments come amid the ongoing legal dispute between Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) and tennis’s governing bodies over alleged anti-competitive behavior and player welfare issues.

Djokovic will begin his US Open 2025 campaign on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, taking on young American player Learner Tien.