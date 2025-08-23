Coco Gauff hires former coach of Aryna Sabalenka ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff (USA) returns a shot against Jasmine Paolini (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff has taken a bold step to address her serving issues, parting ways with one of her coaches on the eve of the US Open and bringing in the renowned ‘serve doctor’ on Friday, who previously helped world number one Aryna Sabalenka refine her serve.

The 21-year-old, who leads the WTA Tour with an astonishing 320 double faults this season, has enlisted the help of famous biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan to improve this critical part of her game.

Speaking at Flushing Meadows, Gauff reflected on her decision, emphasising her commitment to progress.

"I know where I want to see my game in the future. I'm not going to waste time playing the way I don't want to play," she said.

MacMillan famously helped Sabalenka rebuild her serve in 2022, contributing to three major victories, including the US Open last year. Sabalenka credited MacMillan with revitalising her career.

Gauff’s serve struggles have been noticeable, including 23 double faults in a win over Danielle Collins in Montreal and 16 in a recent defeat to Jasmine Paolini in Cincinnati. She averages 6.8 double faults per match and notably lost to Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open after recording 19 double faults.

In response, Gauff parted ways with coach Matthew Daly, marking her second coaching change in a year. She remains focused on continuous improvement.

Gauff hopes that addressing her serve issues with MacMillan’s guidance will elevate her game as the US Open gets underway.

“I’m obsessed with the process of getting better. I feel like I’m close. Fixing this part of my game will bring everything together,” she said.