Pakistan clinch four gold medals at Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025

Pakistani bodybuilder (centre) poses for a picture after winning a gold medal at the 2025 Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 23, 2025. — Screengrab

BANGKOK: Pakistan continued its impressive performance on Saturday at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025 in Bangkok, securing two more gold medals on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total to four.

Faizan Gul won the gold medal in the 170 cm Sports Physique category, while Bilal Ahmed secured the top spot in the 180 cm Sports Physique category.

Earlier, Ijaz Khan had won gold in the Masters category and Farast Ali had claimed gold in the 75 kg category.

On Friday, Pakistan had already won two gold medals. Farast Ali from Multan won the 75 kg category, while 51-year-old Ijaz Khan clinched gold in the Masters category. Khan from Peshawar took the gold in the 80 kg Masters division.

Sohail Anwar, Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, said that Farast Ali works at a puncture repair shop in Multan.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Asian gold medalist Farast revealed that this was his first international bodybuilding championship.

"Competing against bodybuilders from several countries, including India, he succeeded in winning the gold medal," he said.

Farast said he is passionate about bodybuilding and enjoys fitness. This was his first participation in an overseas bodybuilding event.

"Despite working at a puncture repair shop and not having enough money to travel to other cities, I went to Islamabad for trials and was selected for the national team," he added.

"I have a small shop outside my home in Multan where I repair punctures. I couldn’t afford to travel to other cities. I participated in the trials in Islamabad, got selected and the Bodybuilding Federation took me to Bangkok at their expense."