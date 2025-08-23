Ruiz strike secures nail biting win for PSG against Angers in Ligue 1

Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz and Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho celebrate after the match against Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on August 22, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Fabian Ruiz’s second-half goal gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 victory over Angers in a Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes on Friday.

The reigning treble winners were far from their best, but the result marks PSG’s second consecutive 1-0 win to start the domestic campaign, providing a solid foundation for the challenges ahead.

Although PSG dominated possession, they struggled to convert control into clear-cut opportunities. Their best chance of the first half came when Joao Neves was fouled in the box, earning a penalty.

However, Ousmane Dembele, who scored 35 goals last season, blasted the spot-kick over the bar, keeping Angers in the match. Desire Doue came close to opening the scoring with a curling shot, but the breakthrough finally arrived five minutes into the second half. Ruiz expertly tucked the ball into the far corner after Doue’s blocked pass fell perfectly for him.

Ruiz continued to pose a threat throughout, going just wide and later hitting the post with a deflected effort, demonstrating his sharp attacking instincts. Despite showing little of their usual flair, Luis Enrique’s side did enough to secure three vital points, maintaining a perfect start to the league campaign.

Reflecting on the victory, Fabian Ruiz said, "we have to keep going like this. We need to think about balance, that’s very important. This was my first goal of the season, and it’s all about maintaining that balance."

The match also marked an emotional farewell for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was serenaded by home supporters after the game.