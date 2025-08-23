Chelsea thump West Ham United in Premier League clash

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after the match in Premier League against West Ham United on August 22, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea thrashed West Ham United 5-1 in a Premier League clash at London Stadium on Friday, showcasing both their attacking depth and the immediate impact of new signings.

Chelsea’s preparations had a minor setback when Palmer, experiencing muscle soreness during the warm-up, was declared unavailable for the game. However, his teammates quickly dismissed any concerns, ensuring that his absence did not affect the team’s confidence or overall game plan.

Despite conceding an early goal, Chelsea responded emphatically. Five different players scored within an hour, taking control of the league standings after just two games. New signing Pedro Neto and captain Enzo Fernandez combined to make it 3-1, while Joao Pedro had already opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 15th minute, giving the visitors an early boost.

After the interval, academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah and Moises Caicedo, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club, added two more goals from corner situations, putting the match firmly beyond West Ham’s reach.

Palmer’s absence allowed 18-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao to make his starting debut. The young talent made an immediate impact, providing an assist and earning Man of the Match honours for his impressive performance.

Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp lauded Chelsea’s overall display, saying,

"You could name any Chelsea player as Man of the Match, they were absolutely fabulous, especially after losing Palmer before the game and going 1-0 down. But they stayed calm and composed, and the quality they possess shows they look like a big team ready to compete this season.”

Chelsea will face West Ham again on 31st January 2026.