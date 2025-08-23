Is Shreyas Iyer replacing Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain?

India’s Shreyas Iyer plays a reverse sweep during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia in Dubai on March 4, 2025. — ICC

MUMBAI: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday dismissed reports that Shreyas Iyer could succeed Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain, calling them 'news to me' and clarifying that no discussions on the matter have taken place.

Speaking to the Indian media, Saikia emphasised that so far, no discussions have been held regarding the ODI captaincy.

"That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions," Saikia said.

Shreyas Iyer, who has led multiple IPL franchises to consecutive finals, including topping India’s run charts in the 2025 Champions Trophy, has been viewed by many as a strong candidate to lead the national side.

Notably, Iyer was also excluded from India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

For the unversed, the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 was announced last week, with Suryakumar Yadav retained as captain and Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain of the T20I side.

It is pertinent to mention that the eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The competition features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A includes arch-rivals Pakistan and India, along with UAE and Oman, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

India will kick off their campaign against UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by a much-anticipated encounter with Pakistan on September 14, before concluding the group stage against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India's squad for the Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson.

Reserve players:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.