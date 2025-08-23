Pena, Walker power Astros to win over Orioles in MLB showdown

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug 22, 2025. — Reuters

BALTIMORE: Jeremy Pena and Christian Walker each hit three run homers as the Houston Astros held off a late rally to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 in an MLB matchup at Camden Yards on Friday.

After two defensive errors by Baltimore in the first inning, Pena launched his 14th home run of the season to give Houston an early 4-0 lead. Walker extended the advantage in the fifth inning with his 18th homer of the year, his second in as many games, making it 7-3.

The Orioles clawed back to 7-6, but Pena added an RBI double before Victor Caratini delivered a crucial two run double in the eighth inning, restoring Houston’s cushion.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and five walks. Steven Okert (2-2) picked up the win in relief, while Bryan Abreu closed the game with one 1/3 scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

For Baltimore, Vimael Machin and Colton Cowser homered, while Luis Vazquez and Gunnar Henderson collected two hits apiece. Jeremiah Jackson also chipped in with two singles and scored three runs. Despite their offensive effort, the Orioles left 11 runners stranded.

Starter Cade Povich (2-7) was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits across four 2/3 innings.

The Astros, who were outhit 13-10, capitalised on Baltimore’s errors and timely hitting with runners in scoring position. The victory marked Houston’s second straight win following a four-game skid, while the Orioles dropped their second consecutive contest.