IPL 2020 fate to be decided after talks with Indian govt: report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it will decide the fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after talks with their government, Asian News International reported.

"As of now IPL is postponed till April 15. We will wait for government decision and take a call accordingly," a BCCI source is quoted as saying.

"As of now, I cannot comment on it. In the coming few days, we might talk to franchises again but as of now, no decision has been made. We are closely monitoring the situation."

The IPL 2020 which was originally scheduled to commence on March 29 was postponed till April 15 due to the novel coronavirus breakout.

With the deadline approaching and the pandemic worsening, it is highly unlikely that the glitzy T20 tournament would risk getting a bad rep.

