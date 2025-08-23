Bello shines as Red Sox edge past Yankees in thrilling MLB contest

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Aug 22, 2025. — Reuters

BRONX: Brayan Bello delivered a masterclass on the mound to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 1-0 victory over the New York Yankees in an MLB clash at Yankee Stadium on Friday, improving their season record to 7-1.

Bello (10-6) was in complete command, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just three singles, striking out five and walking one.

It was his second dominant outing against the Yankees this season following a similar performance on June 15 in Boston and his third shutout start of the year.

The game’s only run came in the seventh inning. Pinch-hitter Nathaniel Lowe doubled to the warning track in right field before Connor Wong drove him home with a double down the left-field line off reliever Mark Leiter Jr.

Yankees starter Max Fried turned in a solid performance, conceding four hits over six innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. But New York’s offense was stifled, managing only three hits all game and failing to advance a runner past second base.

Aroldis Chapman shut the door in the ninth, striking out two to secure his 25th save of the season and Boston’s eighth shutout win of the year.

The victory marked the Red Sox’s seventh straight against the Yankees since New York’s 9-6 win on June 6. Bello’s consistency has been central to Boston’s surge in the AL playoff race. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 21 of his 23 starts this season.

Looking ahead, Boston will send left-hander Garrett Crochet to the mound on Saturday to face Yankees rookie right-hander Will Warren.