Lile leads Washington to dramatic win over Phillies in MLB clash

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile reacts after hitting a RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on Aug 22, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Daylen Lile delivered an RBI single in the ninth inning and then scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies in their MLB opener at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth, the Nationals rallied against Phillies closer Jhoan Duran (6-5). After Dylan Crews doubled with one out, Lile tied the game with a single to left. He then stole third and came home when catcher J.T. Realmuto’s throw sailed into left field, giving Washington the lead.

P.J. Poulin (1-1) earned his first major league victory with two scoreless innings of relief. Starter Cade Cavalli went six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Washington jumped ahead in the first inning when Riley Adams launched a three-run homer after Josh Bell walked and CJ Abrams singled. Lile and Crews each collected two hits and scored a run as the Nationals notched their third straight win.

Philadelphia responded with power of its own. Bryson Stott tied the game in the sixth with a two run homer and Realmuto’s solo shot in the eighth put the Phillies up 4-3. Nick Castellanos added three hits and scored twice.

After a rocky first inning, Phillies starter Taijuan Walker settled in to pitch five innings, yielding three runs on three hits while striking out five.

The Phillies, who had won four straight coming into the game, were undone by late defensive lapses as the Nationals capitalised to snatch victory.