Babar Azam resumes training after not being included in Asia Cup squad

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam trains at a local institute in Lahore on August 22, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday resumed training in Lahore after returning from a brief stay in the United States following the West Indies ODI series.

Babar began batting practice at a local cricket institute on Friday, where he conducted batting drills with young players. Sources suggest he may feature in a local tournament organised by the institute as part of his ongoing preparations.

The right-hander struggled for form in the recent ODI series against the West Indies, managing just 56 runs in three matches, with a highest score of 47.

Meanwhile, Babar was not included in Pakistan’s announced T20 squad for the Asia Cup, while his central contract was downgraded from Category A to Category B.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB announced central contracts for 30 men’s cricketers last week, with no player included in category A this year.

Unlike previous editions, ten players each have been slotted into categories B, C, and D.

The pool of contracted players has also been expanded from 27 to 30, with 12 new names earning spots, including Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim.

Meanwhile, five players — Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Shadab Khan — have been promoted from Category C to B on the back of strong recent performances.

Nine others have retained their positions, including Abdullah Shafique in Category C and Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr in Category D.

The new contracts will remain effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.