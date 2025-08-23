U15 boys stun Bangladesh Women’s team ahead of World Cup

Bangladesh women’s team fast bowler (right) delivers a ball during a BCB Women’s Challenge Cup 2025 match against the U-15 boys’ team at BKSP in Dhaka on August 20, 2025. — X/@BCBtigers

DHAKA: The Bangladesh women’s green team suffered defeat against an Under-15 boys’ side, losing by 41 runs at Dhaka on Friday in a practice match held as part of their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

The match was part of a three team domestic one-day tournament featuring Bangladesh Green (women’s team), Bangladesh Red (senior women’s team), and the Under-15 boys.

Batting first, the Under-15 boys scored 189/7 in 39 overs. In reply, Bangladesh Women’s could only manage 135/7 wickets in 30 overs.

Earlier in first match, the Bangladesh women’s red team suffered a 87 run defeat against an Under-15 boys’ side.

Batting first, the boys’ side posted 182 runs in 50 overs. In response, Bangladesh women’s collapsed to just 94 runs in 38 overs, falling well short of the target.

The batting lineup struggled throughout, with only four players reaching double figures. Opener Sharmin Sultana top-scored with 20 runs, while the rest failed to mount any meaningful resistance.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC Women’s World Cup will be held from September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, with the Pakistan women’s team scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka, Nazmul Abedin, chairperson of the BCB women’s wing, described the women’s team’s performance ahead of the World Cup as alarming.

“Losing to an Under-15 boys’ team is surely alarming, and to be honest, other cricketing nations are way ahead compared to our women’s team,” one BCB official admitted.

"The defeats, however are being viewed as part of a larger concern Bangladesh will enter the World Cup without having played an international fixture for five months."