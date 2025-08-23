PCB plans documentary on PSL’s decade long journey: sources

Lahore Qalandars celebrate their victory after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 final against Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 25, 2025. — PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to produce a documentary marking the successful completion of ten years of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), sources revealed the development on Saturday.

According to sources, the documentary will chronicle the PSL’s journey from its inception in 2016 to 2025, capturing both its challenges and triumphs.

It will be produced to meet international standards, showcasing how the tournament evolved into one of the world’s leading T20 leagues.

The documentary will highlight significant milestones, including the league’s relocation from Dubai to Pakistan, the efforts made to attract international players and the hurdles faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special attention will be given to the resilience of the competition and the factors that contributed to its global recognition. The PCB is expected to invite proposals from interested individuals and production houses next week.

Officials confirmed to sources that the board intends to collaborate with established and experienced production companies to ensure the documentary reflects the PSL’s stature and impact.

For the unversed, the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was won by Lahore Qalandars, who defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium on May 25, 2025, to lift the title for the third time in their history.

In a thrilling chase of 202 runs, Lahore Qalandars began aggressively, with opening batter Mohammad Naeem laying a strong foundation.

The opening duo put together a 39-run partnership, with Naeem contributing most of the runs early on.

Naeem scored a blistering 47 off 27 balls, smashing one four and six sixes before being dismissed by Faheem Ashraf, ending a crucial 46-run stand.

Shafique contributed a fiery 41 off 28 balls, including four boundaries and a six, before falling to Usman Tariq, leaving Lahore at 115/3 in 12.3 overs.

As the innings progressed, Thisara Perera and Bhanuka Rajapaksa briefly struggled under tight bowling from Quetta, pushing the required run rate past 10.

However, Sikandar Raza turned the tide, smashing back-to-back boundaries off Mohammad Amir to ease the pressure.

Perera, meanwhile, played a pivotal role, bringing up his half-century in just 28 balls. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Raza held his nerve, striking a boundary and a six to seal the victory with one ball to spare.

For the Gladiators, Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer with the bat. He scored a brilliant 76 off 43 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes.

He was also named Player of the Tournament after scoring 399 runs in 10 matches, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer in PSL 10.