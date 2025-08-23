Five-star Tahir leads Warriors to stunning win over Imad Wasim’s Falcons in CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at North Sound on August 22, 2025. — CPL T20

NORTH SOUND: A dazzling batting display from Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, followed by a destructive bowling spell from captain Imran Tahir, powered the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a commanding 83 run victory over the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 here at North Sound on Friday.

Winning the toss, Imran Tahir opted to bat first, a decision that paid off despite early setbacks. The Warriors lost both openers with just 64 runs on the board, but their middle order counter attacked fiercely to take control of the game.

Hope anchored the innings with a fluent 82 off 54 balls, striking five sixes and six boundaries. Hetmyer provided fireworks with an unbeaten 65 from just 26 deliveries, laced with five sixes and five fours.

Romario Shepherd’s quick fire 25 off eight balls further lifted the total as Guyana posted an imposing 211/3 in their 20 overs.

For the Falcons, skipper Imad Wasim bowled with discipline, conceding just 1/20 runs in his four over spell. Jayden Seales and Obed McCoy also chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 212, the Falcons struggled against a relentless Warriors bowling attack and were bundled out for 128.

Karima Gore top scored with 31, while Bevon Jacobs (26) and Fabian Allen (22) offered brief resistance. Six batters failed to reach double figures, including captain Imad, who was dismissed without scoring.

Imran Tahir stole the show with a masterclass in spin bowling. The veteran leg spinner took 5/21 runs in his four overs quota, including a maiden over and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Shepherd added 2/16 in two overs, Dwaine Pretorius claimed 2/44 and Gudakesh Motie picked up one wicket as the Falcons collapsed well short of the target.