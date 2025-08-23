Hall of Famer criticises Gervonta Davis, Jake Paul's fight

This collage of photos shows American boxers Gervonta Davis (left) and Jake Paul. — Instagram/Reuters

Hall of Famer Tim Bradley criticised Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul's fight, calling it ‘dangerous’ for the ‘Tank’, international media reported on Friday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul has announced his next fight against Davis, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14.

The announcement was unexpected and strange because Paul competes in the 200lbs while Davis has never fought at more than 140lbs.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

Meanwhile, speaking on his own YouTube channel, two-weight world champion Bradley has criticised the fight, saying Paul is much bigger than ‘Tank’ and he will hit extremely hard, therefore the fight would be dangerous for Davis.

“Yeah I mean the boy can power slap the hell out of you,” Bradley said.

“You get in the ring with him, you gotta protect yourself at all times, but this gonna look weird man, this is gonna be super duper weird looking at frigging Gervonta Davis and having Jake Paul coming in there 40 pounds, 50 pounds heavier than him man.

“This don’t make any sense now, now look fugazi or not, this is dangerous for Tank, this dangerous. 40 pounds, 50 pounds or something like that, this is dangerous.”

Before Jake Paul’s fight with Davis was confirmed, former was the frontrunner to fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, has also said previously that talks of a fight between the American and Briton are indeed underway with Matchroom.

However, the bout against Joshua did not materialise because of several problems or disagreements.

Paul has a professional record of 12 wins, one loss, with seven wins by knockout.