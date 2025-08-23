Dean defends Goddard’s decision-making during Chimaev, Du Plessis fight

Dricus Du Plessis Murphy (red gloves) fights Khamzat Chimaev (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center in Chicago on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Herb Dean defends Marc Goddard’s decision-making during Khamzat Chimaev’s victory over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 title fight, international media reported on Friday.

Khamzat earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour to claim the middleweight title.

Chimaev damaged the opponent in the opening round, shooting for an early takedown and trapping him in a crucifix position. The second round also followed a similar script.

By the third and fourth rounds, the South African found himself stuck in disadvantageous positions with little room to mount a comeback.

Referee Goddard was criticised for his standups during the Chimaev, Du Plessis fight on August 16 in Chicago.

However, Goddard’s fellow official Dean defended his decisions, saying there was nothing wrong with the former standups.

”I don’t think there was anything was wrong with [Goddard’s] standups,” Dean said.

“Khamzat dominated the fight around. This is an ongoing conversation that everyone in the stakeholders and everyone in the sport has, ‘but what do we want this sport to look like?

“Do we want people to achieve a dominant position which, if you’re not using it to beat your opponent, could almost be looked at as a hiding place, as a place to burn time?’

“And I’m never gonna accuse Khamzat of hiding because, I mean, the man is a savage, but if you get a position, like the crucifix, chest-to-chest position, not a lot of height, [it’s] very difficult to get to a place where you can punch your opponent, sometimes you’re able to get elbows.”