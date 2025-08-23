Malik Beasley cleared in gambling probe

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley loose the ball in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

NBA free-agent guard Malik Beasley has been cleared as a target in a federal gambling investigation, his attorneys confirmed, international media reported on Friday.

The Eastern District of New York authorities investigated claims linking Beasley to gambling activity on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 campaign. He was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks at the time.

Beasley's attorney Steve Haney said Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation.

"An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence."

Beasley played for the Detroit Pistons in the 2024-25 season on a one-year, $6 million contract.

According to reports, Beasley’s three-year, $42 million deal was put on hold due to the allegations.

Beasley, 28, averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.6 per cent from three-point range in all 82 games (18 starts) he played for the Pistons last season.

He has represented teams like the Denver Nuggets (2016-20), Minneapolis Timberwolves (2020-22), Utah Jazz (2022-23), Los Angeles Lakers (2023), Bucks (2023-24) and Pistons and averages 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his career.

Beasley was sidelined for 12 games in 2021 when the NBA suspended him after he entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence. He was handed a 120-day jail term following the 2020-21 season and was released after 78 days.