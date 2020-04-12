Shoaib Akhtar clears air on India-Pak series following Kapil Dev criticism

Bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday clarified his stance over his proposal of staging a three-match ODI series against arch-rivals India to help raise funds for the coronavirus pandemic, following criticism from India’s former all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Akhtar, in a video on YouTube, said that the two sides were struggling with poverty and felt that it was his duty to do something to help.

"I had said that I know India more than even Imran Khan himself. Our countries have a lot of poverty. As a human and as a Muslim, it is my responsibility to help as much as I can," Akhtar said.

He reasoned that the idea, which he claimed was well-received by the neighbours, would provide some economic stability during these testing times and said that it would help those who’s employment depended on cricket.

"I was only asking what options we had if nothing happens for the next six months. What will all the people, who are employed because of cricket, do? The only option we have is holding a fundraising match.

"Everyone is going to be trapped economically. The global audience would be hooked by a match. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t but everyone else does."

