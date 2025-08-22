Jessica Pegula to ‘embrace’ US Open’s unpredictability in latest bid for maiden major

USA's Jessica Pegula celebrates with the trophy after winning Bad Homburg Open singles final against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Tennis Club in Bad Homburg on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

Last year's finalist Jessica Pegula is embracing the unpredictability of the US Open as she prepares for her latest attempt to capture an elusive maiden major in her home Grand Slam.

Pegula suffered six losses in Grand Slam quarter-finals before reaching the final at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre last year, where she went down fighting to Aryna Sabalenka.

But the New York-born 31-year-old, who was also the runner-up at the WTA Finals in 2023, said the challenge of facing difficulties alone, in front of the world, is what motivates her to play tennis.

"I think I love the individual aspect of it... the feeling that you get from doing it on your own I think is kind of unmatched to some other sports," Pegula told reporters on Friday.

"It makes it so challenging and so hard when you're out there by yourself. But I think at the end of the day competing and kind of backing yourself, because there is no other option, has always been to me the pinnacle of why I play.

"You have to be pretty fearless to go out there and accept that one of you guys are going to fail in front of the world by yourself on a court."

Having 10 different champions in last 11 years also adds to the excitement around the women's singles tournament in the US Open, Jessica Pegula said.

"I think going in, everyone is always excited that they have a chance to win... it just makes it much more open. I think you know that if you can play well and find ways to win, you can go deep here and anything can happen," she added.

Jessica Pegula, who faces Egypt's Mayar Sherif in the first round on Sunday, said the spectators can also play a role in how athletes perform in the US Open.

"There are so many storylines I think of the crowd kind of taking people and carrying them through in whatever way you kind of embrace them... I don't think you get that at the other Slams," she said.

"It's just very electric, rowdy, fun, a little bit chaotic. But I feel like it's just New York kind of in a nutshell."