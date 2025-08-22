Muhammad Irfan Khan vows to help Pakistan Shaheens lift Top End T20 Series trophy

Pakistan Shaheens' Muhammad Irfan Khan plays a shot during their Top End T20 Series match against Melbourne Renegades Academy at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on August 18, 2025. — Top End T20 Media

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens captain Muhammad Irfan Khan reiterated lifting the Top End T20 Series trophy as his team’s ultimate goal following their enthralling one-run victory over Nepal here at the Marrara Cricket Ground No 2 on Friday.

The Irfan-led Shaheens registered their fourth victory in the ongoing 11-team series as a collective bowling effort helped them to defend a modest target.

Opting to bat first, the Shaheens could accumulate 144/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of skipper Irfan’s blistering cameo at the backend.

After coming out to bat at number seven, with the scoreboard reading 58/5, Irfan launched an astounding recovery with an unbeaten 42 off just 26 deliveries, studded with three fours and a six.

In response, Nepal fell just one run short despite an anchoring half-century from their captain Rohit Paudel and all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee’s brisk cameo, as left-arm spinner Faisal Akram displayed nerves of steel to successfully defend eight runs in the final over.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Muhammad Irfan Khan hailed his bowlers for defending a modest total, highlighting that the conditions here are difficult for the batters.

“The conditions were not easy, and we lost early wickets. We tried to play out the full 20 overs, and that effort paid off,” he said.

“Our bowlers bowled really well, which is why we won the match,” he added.

Irfan, who was a part of the Pakistan squad that toured Australia for a three-match each ODI and T20I series last year, noted the conditions here are dry, contrary to the ‘typical Australian conditions’.

“On previous tours, the conditions were different, and this year has brought a different challenge too. We always try to adapt ourselves according to the conditions,” Irfan continued.

“In Darwin, the conditions are dry; they are not the typical Australian conditions,” he added.

The skipper then went on to reiterate Pakistan Shaheens’ goal of lifting the Top End T20 Series trophy, stating the side will continue to work hard to achieve it.

“We came here with the determination to take the trophy, and we’ll keep working toward that goal,” said Irfan.

“The crowd is very energetic, and I really enjoy it—it gives us a big boost while we are playing,” he concluded by applauding the fans.