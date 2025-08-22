Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Isak would be welcomed if he came back

This collage of photos shows Alexander Isak (left) and Eddie Howe. — Reuters

Newcastle United's coach, Eddie Howe, said I and players would welcome striker Alexander Isak if he wants to come back, and has described the tense standoff a ‘lose-lose’ situation, as they host Premier League champions Liverpool on Monday.

According to reports, the Swedish striker is linked with Liverpool and wants to join the Reds before the transfer deadline closes on September 1, and Liverpool has offered a deal worth £110m plus add-ons earlier this month for him.

Isak has confirmed he wants to leave Newcastle and accused the club of misleading supporters and breaking promises in a social media statement on Tuesday

However, Newcastle have stated that there has been no promise made to sell the 25-year-old, who is tied to the club until 2028.

"There's been no change," Howe said on Friday.

"It's a lose-lose situation. I don't think we can come out of this winning in any situation."

Howe added that Isak would be welcomed if he came back.

"I have no doubt about how the players will feel. They will feel the same way I do. Alex is a fantastic player, he's a good person, a good character and a good lad," Howe added.

"If Alex wanted to come back and play for us, the players would welcome him.

"100% I want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt."

Howe said that there are no issues between him and Isak; however, the situation is difficult because of which he and the player have not spoken for some time.

"There's no issues there. Of course it's a difficult situation from both sides and it's far from ideal for both parties," he said.

"When we bump in to each other, we speak but as I say I've not seen him this week as he's training later on and detached from the group."

When asked about the public statements from Isak and the club earlier this week, the manager said he prefers that "it doesn't happen publicly".

"Everything is better dealt with behind closed doors but in this situation, needs must and in this situation the club has spoken and justifiably so in that moment,” he concluded.