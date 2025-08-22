Hong Kong name squad for Asia Cup 2025

Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Men's Asia Cup match against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 2, 2022. — AFP

The Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHK) on Friday, unveiled a 20-member squad for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

All-rounder Yasim Murtaza, who was appointed the Hong Kong men’s cricket team’s captain in December last year after Nizakat Khan relinquished the role, will take on his first major assignment as skipper.

He will be supported by the core of experienced players, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan and former captain Nizakat.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Kinchit Shah has been recalled to the side after more than two years. Shah’s last T20I appearance for Hong Kong came against Malaysia in March 2023.

The associate nation, placed in Group B, will start their campaign against Afghanistan in the tournament’s curtain raiser on September 9 in Abu Dhabi.

Their remaining two group-stage fixtures are scheduled against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 11 and 15, respectively.

For the unversed, Hong Kong’s last Asia Cup appearance came in the 2022 edition, which was played in the T20I format.

They were placed in Group A alongside heavyweights Pakistan and India and crashed out of the six-team tournament winless.

Hong Kong squad for Asia Cup 2025: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan.