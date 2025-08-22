Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur backs Lewis Hamilton amid dismal form

This collage of photos shows Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur (left) and Lewis Hamilton. — Reuters

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur showed support for Lewis Hamilton, saying the seven-time world champion and I misjudged the magnitude of the challenge he faced when he joined, international media reported on Friday.

Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Ferrari this year has not worked, as he is yet to win his first podium for the team.

Meanwhile, his teammate Charles Leclerc has finished five times on the Podium this season.

The British driver was disheartened after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, saying he was ‘useless’ and told his Ferrari team that ‘they probably need to change driver.’

He also added "there's a lot going on in the background ... That's not great."

Scuderia boss Vasseur, who played an important role in bringing Hamilton from Mercedes, has backed his driver's form.

Vasseur said he and the British driver underestimated the challenge Hamilton faced when he switched.

"Lewis and I, we collectively, probably underestimated the change of environment, and the fact that he spent, for me, 20 years in the same team," Vasseur said.

"McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes: an English team [a German company which operates out of England], same engine guys, that same culture and so on.

"So he spent 2006 to 2024, 18 years, in this environment, and then he arrived at Ferrari. And we were stupidly expecting that he will have everything under control."

Hamilton has signed a contract with Ferrari that runs until the end of 2026 for a reported £60 million ($81m)-a-year contract.