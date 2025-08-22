Shaheen Shah Afridi opines on Babar, Rizwan’s absence from Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Babar Azam (centre) and Mohammad Rizwan in a discussion during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

SHARJAH: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday, commented on the absence of senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to run from September 9 to 28.

Babar and Rizwan, who represented Pakistan in every multi-lateral tournament since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been out of favour in the shortest format since the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

The duo ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the former champions shift their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Their snub from the continental tournament drew severe backlash from fans and former cricketers, but their teammate Shaheen emphasised backing the youngsters while acknowledging them as ‘world-class players’.

“I won’t be here either in the future. I believe everyone should get the opportunity,” stated Shaheen.

“Babar and Rizwan are world-class players, and they played pretty good cricket for Pakistan and by the will of Almighty Allah will play again.

“But again, everyone should get the opportunity, and they should grab it with both hands. They are our youngsters as well, so we should back them. They are also our players, and we should take them forward.”

Shaheen’s remarks came on the sidelines of the national men’s team’s training session at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here for the tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and hosts UAE, which will precede the Asia Cup 2025.

The series will get underway on August 29 and will conclude on September 7, just a day before the commencement of the eight-team continental event.



Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025



Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.