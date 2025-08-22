Bangladesh announce squad for Netherlands T20Is, Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second T20I against Pakistan at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on July 22, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday, unveiled their 15-member squad for the three-match home T20I series against Netherlands and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

The squad marked the return of wicketkeeper batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, who received a call-up after a three-year absence.

The 31-year-old last represented Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Bangladesh.

Sohan’s inclusion is the only change in the Bangladesh squad that secured a 2-1 series victory over Pakistan at home last month.

He replaced all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who could score just 64 runs in five T20Is this year and picked up four wickets.

Miraz, however, will remain associated with the Bangladesh contingent as one of the four standby players for the Asia Cup 2025.

Meanwhile, left-handed opener Md Naim Sheikh failed to retain his spot in the Bangladesh squad, which was narrowed down to 15 players.

Notably, the 26-year-old is currently representing Bangladesh ‘A’ in the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, where he could score 79 runs in five matches.

For the unversed, Bangladesh, placed in Group B, will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong on September 11 before taking on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 13 and 16, respectively.

Prior to the continental event, the Tigers will host Netherlands for a three-match T20I series. All matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on August 30, September 1 and 3, respectively.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Saif Uddin.

STANDBY (For Asia Cup Only): Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.