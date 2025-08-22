Australia bag unwanted record with ODI series defeat against South Africa

Australia's Xavier Bartlett (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their second ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22, 2025. — AFP

MACKAY: Reigning world champions Australia registered an unwanted record by succumbing to an 84-run defeat in the second ODI against South Africa here at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Friday.

The defeat meant Australia lost the three-match series with a game to spare, which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

The series defeat was Australia’s third consecutive in the format, marking the first instance that the six-time champions failed to win three straight bilateral ODI series since 2019.

Australia’s struggles in bilateral ODI series started in November last year, when they were outclassed by a spirited Pakistan 2-1.

The Baggy Greens then toured Sri Lanka for a two-match series in February this year and lost both matches.

Their last bilateral ODI series victory came in September 2024 when they edged past arch-rivals England 3-2.

Meanwhile, they last won an ODI during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 when they beat England in a high-scoring Group B contest at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the must-win second ODI, the home side, while chasing a daunting 278-run target, were bowled out for a meagre 193 in 37.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis waged a lone battle for Australia, top-scoring with a gutsy 87 off 74 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

Lungi Ngidi was the standout bowler for South Africa, picking up five wickets for 42 runs in his 8.4 overs.

Opting to bat first, the Proteas’ batting unit racked up a commendable total of 277 all out in 49.1 overs on a challenging surface.

Leading the way for them were middle-order batters Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, who scored vital half-centuries.

Breetzke remained the top-scorer with a brisk 88 off 78 deliveries, studded with eight fours and two sixes, while Stubbs smashed three fours and a six on his way to a 87-ball 74.