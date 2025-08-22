Rodri returns to Manchester City squad against Spurs, Guardiola confirms

This collage of photos shows Manchester City's midfielder Rodri (left) and manager Pep Guardiola. — Reuters

Rodri of Manchester City will return to the squad against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed.

Guardiola is hopeful and wants fit Rodri for the ongoing season following the midfielder’s knee injury, due to which he missed most of last season.

The Spaniard injured his groin during the Club World Cup in July, due to which he missed City's 4-0 thrashing victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola on Friday said that he wants consistency from Rodri, which will come with training and games.

"I just want a consistent Rodri, that's all," Guardiola said.

"I don't have any doubts about his potential or quality. Still, so far, is the best player in the world. The consistency will come with training and games, training and games, week after week - and after that, everything will be fine."

Phil Foden, who was absent against Wolves due to an ankle injury, also returns to the squad. Guardiola confirmed that only Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Savinho remain out with injuries.

When the Spanish football manager was asked about whether James Trafford, the new summer signing, will start again in goal amid Ederson's future rumours, who is linked with Turkish club Galatasaray, he did not provide a clear explanation.

"We will decide tomorrow or tonight after dinner. I am happy with him, the new players always bring a new energy and James brings his youth and desire to play for the club he grew up at," Guardiola said.

"I said many times it was just his first game, we just have to be consistent and we have to be better and improve."

As the transfer window is nearing its deadline on September 1, Guardiola also dodged questions related to transfer rumours, including about defender Manuel Akanji, who has also been linked to Galatasaray.

"I don't know," Guardiola said.

"They are our players and we will see what happens. A few things are going to happen and we will see."