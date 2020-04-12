Entire cricket calendar should be tweaked for IPL 2020: Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweaks its entire Future Tour Programme for the year to find a slot for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Azharuddin said that such is the IPL’s financial importance that world cricket should cancel their other scheduled commitments so that the cash-rich T20 league can take place in entirety whenever the COVID-19 situation improves.

“I think if they have to slot IPL, the whole itinerary needs to be changed. That’s one option or else stick to the current itinerary with whatever gone being gone. But that means huge losses for all the stakeholders and is not practical. Therefore, I am expecting a complete overhaul of the FTP, if we have to fit in the IPL. I feel all the boards will agree as everybody is getting affected. But obviously the BCCI gets affected more,” he told India Today.

“No one will say no to IPL. Not even the foreign players. So many people thrive on IPL. For a lot of our domestic guys, who are not India regulars, let’s accept they look forward to the IPL.”

The only exception to Azharuddin’s complete dismantling of the cricket calendar was the T20 World Cup, which he admitted cannot be moved but the rest, he implied, pale in comparison to the IPL.

“I don’t think World T20’s slot will be gone. It’s third week of October and if things are okay by then, I would believe World T20 will happen. This is purely my personal opinion as you can’t tinker with a World Cup. But obviously IPL will get accommodated in somewhere,” he said.

