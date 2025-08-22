Manchester City's Ruben Dias signs contract extension

An undated picture of Defender Ruben Dias. — Reuters

Defender Ruben Dias extended his contract with Manchester City, which will keep him with the club until 2029, the club announced on Friday.

Since joining Benfica in 2020, the 28-year-old centre defender has won 10 trophies, including a historic treble in 2023.

Apart from winning the 2020–21 Premier League Player of the Season award and the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award, the Portugal international was instrumental in City's historic 2024 run to become the first team to win four consecutive top-flight titles.

Following the contract extension, Dias mentioned that he is happy to represent the club.

"I'm so proud to represent this great Club. City are where I want to be – at the top of the sport, competing for trophies," said Dias.

He added that his aim aligns with the club's need, and he always wants to perform best for the team.

"The Club's ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that," Dias added.

"My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware."

Hugo Viana, City's Director of Football, honoured Dias for his hard work and cited him as the 'leader in the dressing room'.

"He is a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He is one of our captains, the players listen to him and Pep and the coaching staff love working with him. He is the ultimate professional," Viana said.

"Every time Ruben pulls on a City shirt, he gives his all for the badge."