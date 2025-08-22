Thanasi Kokkinakis backs Sinner to win 2025 US Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis backed Italian Jannik Sinner to win the US Open 2025, international media reported on Friday.

Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, on Wednesday updated on the world number one's fitness, saying he will be fit in time for the defence of his US Open crown.

The Italian’s participation in the final Grand Slam of the year was cast into doubt when he retired from the final of the Cincinnati Open and withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles.

However, the Italian tennis star had started practice, having his first session at Flushing Meadows yesterday.

World number one, who is the defending champion of the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, has emerged as a brutal force in the world of tennis.

Sinner’s top rival will once again be Carlos Alcaraz, with whom he has shared the past seven majors.

On the latest edition of the Australian Open podcast, Thanasi Kokkinakis backed Sinner as his favourite to claim the US Open.

"I don't think Sinner will be affected by that malaise. He was very disappointed to have to retire during the final in Cincinnati, but he was not the only player to have problems of that type,” Kokkinakis said.

“North American tournaments are really tough, because the temperatures are high and there is a lot of humidity.

“In any case, I think Jannik will be at the top of his shape in New York and I still consider him as the top favorite."

The 24-year-old will play his opening match on Monday, 25 or Tuesday, 26 August in the last Grand Slam of the year.