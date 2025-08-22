Lungi Ngidi helps South Africa thump Australia in second ODI to clinch series

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (left) celebrates with captain Aiden Markram after dismissing Australia's Adam Zampa (right) to win their second ODI against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22, 2025. — AFP

MACKAY: Half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, followed by Lungi Ngidi’s five-wicket haul, powered South Africa to a crushing 84-run victory over Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Friday.

The victory meant Proteas secured an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts, with the third and final scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit racked up a commendable total of 277 all out in 49.1 overs on a challenging surface.

The Proteas, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they had been reduced to 23/2 in 5.4 overs, with skipper Markram (zero) and Ryan Rickelton (eight) falling cheaply.

Following the early stutter, Breetzke joined Tony de Zorzi for an anchoring 67-run partnership for the third wicket, which put South Africa in a decent position.

The recovering partnership was eventually broken by Adam Zampa, who got de Zorzi caught and bowled on the final delivery of the 16th over. The top-order batter remained a notable run-getter with a 39-ball 38.

Breetzke further stabilised South Africa by putting together an 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket until falling victim to Nathan Ellis in the 31st over.

He remained the top-scorer with 88 off just 78 deliveries, studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Stubbs, on the other hand, stood his ground firm and knitted brief partnerships with Dewald Brevis (one), Wiaan Mulder (26) and Senuran Muthusamy (four) until Zampa drew curtains on his anchoring knock.

The right-handed batter smashed three fours and a six on his way to an 87-ball 74.

Following his dismissal, South Africa’s number nine Keshav Maharaj, 22 not out, added valuable runs at the backend.

For Australia, Zampa took three wickets, followed by Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett and Ellis with two each, while Josh Hazlewood made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 278-run target in the must-win fixture, Australia’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 193 in 37.4 overs and thus succumbed to crushing defeat.

Wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis waged a lone battle for the home side with a gutsy 87 off 74 deliveries, featuring a dozen boundaries, including two sixes.

Besides him, all-rounder Cameron Green remained a notable run-getter with his 54-ball 35. The duo also shared a 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, courtesy of his sensational bowling figures of 5/42 in 8.4 overs. He was supported by Muthusamy and Nandre Burger, who claimed two each, while Mulder chipped in with one.

For his match-winning bowling performance, Ngidi was adjudged the Player of the Match.