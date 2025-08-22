Crystal Palace manager drops biggest hint on Eze transfer

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze applauds fans after the match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on August 17, 2025. — Reuters

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has almost confirmed the exit of Eberechi Eze, saying the midfielder has played his last game for his side, international media reported on Friday.

Eze also missed Crystal Palace’s historic 1-0 Conference League playoff victory over Fredrikstad on Friday.

Earlier, the Palace boss had promised that Eze would be part of the Eagles' starting XI in the first leg against Fredrikstad; however, Arsenal jumped in to sign the midfielder.

According to reports, Arsenal have agreed terms with Eze and have reached a deal worth £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

Eze was previously linked with Spurs, and they were confident enough on Wednesday to seal the deal following the finalisation of an agreement with Palace and personal terms, but the Gunners entered the race to hijack Tottenham’s move.

And on Thursday morning, Glasner said that Eze called in saying he was not feeling well enough to play and withdrew from the squad. He was replaced by Justin Devenny in the starting XI.

"I'm responsible for Crystal Palace and I think he won't play for us again," Glasner said.

"So I have to prepare the team for Nottingham [Forest, in the Premier League on Sunday] and for the second leg against Fredrikstad, and I'm planning without Eberechi."

When Glasner was asked about whether Eze was feeling physically or mentally unwell, he replied: "You have to ask him. Maybe in a few days [you can ask]."

Glasner also said that he has never been in a situation where a player had called to say they were unavailable.

"No," Glasner confirmed. "And I don't want it to happen anymore."