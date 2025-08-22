Pakistan Shaheens edge Nepal by one run in Top End T20 Series thriller

Pakistan Shaheens' Faisal Akram (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their Top End T20 Series match against Adelaide Strikers Academy at the Marrrara Cricket Ground No.2 in Darwin on August 20, 2025. — Top End T20 Media

DARWIN: A disciplined bowling performance after Muhammad Irfan Khan’s blistering cameo helped Pakistan Shaheens to down spirited Nepal by one run in the 30th match of the Top End T20 Series here at the Marrara Cricket Ground No 2 on Friday.

Chasing a modest 145-run target, Nepal could amass 143/7 in their set of 20 overs despite skipper Rohit Paudel’s anchoring half-century.

In-form spinner Faisal Akram displayed nerves of steel as he successfully defended eight runs in the final over to steer Shaheens to their fourth victory in the 11-team series.

Akram leaked away only six runs and also picked up a wicket in the enthralling final over, rounding up economical bowling figures of 2/29 in his four overs.

Notably, Nepal were cruising in the pursuit when they were 108/3 in 16 overs and needed 37 runs from 24 balls, with set batters Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee on strike.

But Paudel’s dismissal on the first delivery of the 17th delivery halted their progress, while also fuelling Shaheens’ bowlers with momentum.

Airee remained at the crease until the end but got run out while attempting to steal a second run as his side needed three off the final delivery.

Paudel remained the top-scorer for Nepal with an anchoring 52 off 44 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six, while Airee made a 21-ball 41, laced with two fours and a six.

Besides Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Salman chipped in with one.

The one-run victory lifted Pakistan Shaheens to second position in the Top End T20 Series standings, as they now have eight points after six matches. Meanwhile, Nepal remained in eighth place with four points in as many games.

Opting to bat first, the Shaheens accumulated 144/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts had a dismal start to their innings as their opener, Maaz Sadaqat (one) and top-order batter Mohammad Faiq (two) fell victim to Dipendra Singh Airee in an eventful second over, which saw them slipping to 4/2.

Following the back-to-back blows, opening batter Yasir Khan was joined by in-form Abdul Samad, and the duo launched a brief recovery by putting together 40 runs for the third wicket.

Kushal Bhurtel broke the budding partnership in the eighth over by getting rid of the opening batter, who could muster 18 off 21 deliveries.

The Shaheens then lost three more wickets in quick succession, including that of set batter Samad (26) and were consequently reduced to 60/6 in 10.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Irfan, who came out to bat at number seven, took charge of Shaheens’ batting expedition and bolstered their total past the 140-run mark.

He top-scored with an unbeaten 42 off just 26 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

Irfan was also involved in a crucial 40-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Mohammad Wasim Jr, who remained a notable run-getter for the Shaheens with a 22-ball 23, featuring two fours and a six.

Sompal Kami was the standout bowler for Nepal, picking up three wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Nandan Yadav and Airee, who bagged two each, while Bhurtel made one scalp.