Nottingham Forest sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus on loan

An undated picture of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. — Reuters

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has signed a contract with Nottingham Forest from Juventus on a season-long loan with a conditional commitment to sign a permanent contract next summer, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

Luiz has already represented Brazil in the Tokyo Olympics, and he won gold for the team. He left Aston Villa for a five-year contract worth about 50 million euros ($57.94 million) and played for Juventus for one season.

However, he made only 27 appearances for the Turin side.

Douglas Luiz said in a statement that he is happy to sign a contract with the big club and glimpses his bright future with the club.

"I am really happy to be here, it's a big club and I decided to come here because I can see the ambition the club has," Luiz said.

Douglas Luiz started his career with Vasco da Gama of Brazil. In 2017, he transferred to Manchester City, but he did not play there. He spent two seasons on loan at Girona before joining Villa in 2019.

As they get ready to compete in the Europa League this season, the club has spent over £140 million on seven players this summer.

England Under-21 striker Arnaud Kalimuendo arrived on Monday for a reported starting fee of £26 million, midfielder James McAtee was signed from Manchester City for about £30 million, and winger Omari Hutchinson joined from Ipswich Town for £37.5 million.

On Sunday, Forest, who placed seventh in the Premier League the previous season, will travel to Crystal Palace.